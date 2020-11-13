Review sessions: Call for applications

Deadline: 20 Nov 2020

Review sessions: 03 Dec 2020 – 09 Dec 2020, 03 – 05 pm

Platform: Zoom

From the organizer:

Each edition of PhotoKTM strives to serve as a platform for emerging photographers to meet with more experienced and established practitioners – photographers, photo editors, curators, writers – to share and discuss their work and practice at large.

This year we have an incredibly diverse pool of professionals who have volunteered their time to meet with younger practitioners for review sessions. We are grateful for their time and eagerness to connect and give back to the community!

The sessions are designed to be open ended conversations. Participants are welcome to seek inputs on their specific projects and/or their practice at large, ask for specific advice that a reviewer might have based on their professional experience and expertise, seek suggestions for other works to view, material to read, people to look up etc.

– All review sessions are free of cost

– Review sessions are open to early-mid career photo practitioners and priority will be given to people based in South Asia

– Sessions are open to individuals, collectives and other formations

– All sessions will take place online on Zoom

– Each session will be 45 minutes between the reviewer and the participant

– Participants are invited to present minimum one and maximum three projects

– We ask participants to submit work at the time of application so we can share work with reviewers prior to the scheduled sessions

– Due to limited spots, we can take registrations for one review per participant only

– Participants should indicate their first, second and third choices for reviewers in the application form. We will honor requests as far as possible, but might also suggest a different reviewer, if we think they would be a good match for you.

Application requirements

– Fill up this application form

– After completing the form, please send us your portfolio to [email protected] with your Full Name_Portfolio Review as the subject by 20 Nov 2020

– Your portfolio (for this application process) should be between 15-20 low-resolution images per project. You can send a maximum of three bodies of work. Please note that each photograph should be 2000 pixels on the longer side and 72 dpi. We recommend you to send it as a zipped or compressed attachment. For videos, please send the link to video and do not upload video files. Please make sure to keep your attachments to a total max of 40Mb, or use services such as wetransfer.

– Please also send a brief Project Description (maximum 300 words) per project

Reviewers

All the times mentioned are Nepali Standard Time!

Dec 3, 3pm | Diwas Raja Kc

Dec 3, 3pm | Fiza Khatri

Dec 3, 3pm | Sunitha Kumar Emmart

Dec 3, 3pm | Paroma Mukherjee

Dec 4, 3pm | Meenakshi Thirukode

Dec 4, 3pm | Kishor Sharma

Dec 4, 3pm | Emma Bowkett

Dec 4, 3pm | Sumit Dayal

Dec 7, 3pm | Umer Butt

Dec 7, 3pm | Emeka Okereke

Dec 7, 3pm | 13 Jara

Dec 7, 3pm | Adil Hasan

Dec 8, 3pm | Sarker Protick

Dec 8, 3pm | Frédéric Lecloux

Dec 8, 3pm | Newsha Tavakolian

Dec 8, 3pm | Kosuke Okahara

Dec 8, 3pm | Candice Jansen

Dec 9, 7am | Gwen Lee

Dec 9, 7am | Chelsea Matiash

Dec 9, 7am | Noelle Flores Théard