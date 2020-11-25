Screening: “Night drumbeats causes longing for absent husband”

Sun 29 Nov 2020, 07:30 pm – 09 pm

The Centre for Development of Movie Talent

51 Trần Hưng Đạo, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Da co hoai lang – Night drumbeats causes longing for absent husband was a story between two guides who met each other in the foreign land. They shared a lot of similarities as they both grew up together, loved the same girl and then both celebrated their first love’s anniversary. With beautiful traditional melody, the movie was adapted from the drama of the same name by theatre director and playwright Thanh Hoang, which highlights the country’s traditional culture and close relationship among friends and family.

Film Award:

– One of the best films in Vietnam Cinema Festival 2017

– Film with the best music award in Vietnam Cinema Festival 2017

– Selected to represent Vietnamese films competing in 2017 ASEAN film award

Notes:

Your reservation is not confirmed until you receive our reply email.

Please arrive by 7.15pm latest to collect and pay for your ticket at TPD. As a courtesy to those on the waiting list – please cancel if you can’t come.

Reserved seating tickets are allocated on a first come – first served basis. We don’t pre-book seating but if you come early you can get one of the big comfy armchair seats.

Fee: 150,000 vnd

Max 40 people

Language: Vietnamese with English subtitles