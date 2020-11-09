Seminar: Cultural Economy in Vietnam: Challenges and Opportunities

Thu 12 Nov 2020, 09 am – 11 am

Innovation – Start up Space, VNU Center for Enabling Start ups and Knowledge Transfer

1st Floor, Building G6, Vietnam National University Hanoi

144 Xuan Thuy, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Online registration form

Language: Vietnamese

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

This seminar on the cultural economy in Vietnam hosted by the VNU Scientists Club will bring to the table perspectives of experts who are working in different fields (culture, economics, engineering, etc.) from and outside of Vietnam National University (VNU); with the aim to bring about the visualisation of the cultural economy dynamics in Vietnam in relation to the that of other countries in the region and around the world and to find out its challenges and opportunities in Vietnam. With invited guests include experts from various fields such as culture, economics, technology and cultural practitioners, the seminar will discuss opportunities to integrate cultural knowledge, economics and technology to increase the value of Vietnamese cultural products, or the start-ups that based on them.

The workshop is designed for young scientists, students interested in Vietnam’s cultural economy, experienced art and cultural practitioners who wish to develop business/start-up models based on cultural products, and the interested public.

Speakers:

Dr. Lu Thi Thanh Le (Vietnam Japan University, VNU Hanoi – area: folk cultures)

Assoc. Professor, Dr. Tran Thi Thanh Tu (University of Economics & Business, VNU Hanoi – area: economics)

Assoc. Professor Tran Xuan Tu (University of Engineering & Technology, VNU Hanoi – area: technology),

With the participation of experts from UNESCO, RMIT, VICAS…

The event will be livestreamed on the VFCD Facebook page

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.