Seminar Futureproof: Curating Vietnamese Art & Culture

Tue 10 Nov 2020, 08:30 am – 01 pm

RMIT University Vietnam (Hanoi campus)

Event Hall, 5th Floor, Tower A, Handi Resco Building

521 Kim Ma, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Language: English & Vietnamese

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The seminar FUTUREPROOF explores different aspects of art and culture collections in Vietnam, a theme that also resonates with the exhibition No Rain Without Clouds taking place within the framework of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design this year.

Representatives from Vietnam and Australia will present and discuss several topics including:

– Strengthening the preservation of forms of intangible cultural heritage (ICH): how to digitise and develop the values of ICH for the future?

– Generating sustainable income in the cultural sector: how to adapt to new forms of commercialisation and innovation, while preserving heritage and traditional knowledge? Including panel discussion with Australian museums and galleries that have been successful in commercial aspects.

Speakers will be announced on the VFCD website and Facebook page.

Event for invitees only

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

