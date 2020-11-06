Home Event Listings Art Seminar Regenerative Design and Vietnamese Handicrafts Vietnam
Seminar Regenerative Design and Vietnamese Handicrafts Vietnam
Mon 16 Nov 2020, 08:30 am – 12:00 pm
R8 Factory
156 Phú Viên, Bồ Đề, Long Biên District, Hanoi
From Vietnam Design Week 2020 :
Programme
– Design regeneration / VNDW
– Fashion regeneration / Kilomet109
– Regenerated wood / 282 design
– Designed with ceramic / Bat Trang
– Policies to develop craft and creative design industry in Vietnam / VietCraft, VICAS
– Visit the exhibition Designed by Vietnam 2020 with the theme “Regeneration”
– Tour of Bat Trang craft village (afternoon) / VNDW, VietCraft
The program is free, with priority for the 50 earliest registration slots (confirmed by the organizer)
The seminar is part of Vietnam Design Week 2020.
