Seminar Regenerative Design and Vietnamese Handicrafts Vietnam

Mon 16 Nov 2020, 08:30 am – 12:00 pm

R8 Factory

156 Phú Viên, Bồ Đề, Long Biên District, Hanoi

Registration form

From Vietnam Design Week 2020 :

Programme

– Design regeneration / VNDW

– Fashion regeneration / Kilomet109

– Regenerated wood / 282 design

– Designed with ceramic / Bat Trang

– Policies to develop craft and creative design industry in Vietnam / VietCraft, VICAS

– Visit the exhibition Designed by Vietnam 2020 with the theme “Regeneration”

– Tour of Bat Trang craft village (afternoon) / VNDW, VietCraft

The program is free, with priority for the 50 earliest registration slots (confirmed by the organizer)

The seminar is part of Vietnam Design Week 2020.

Follow updates on event’s page.