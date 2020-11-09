Sat 14 Nov 2020, 08 pm

Saigon Opera House

07 Đồng Khởi, Bến Nghé, District 1, Hồ Chí Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will revive their Suite Ballet Carmen dance show, and combine it with the premier of an extended version of their gay-themed ballet Falling Angels.

Falling Angels was originally conceived by Sung A Lung, the dancer who so memorably performed the soloist dancing on a table in HBSO’s production of Bolero. He sometimes likes to have the word “Hmong” included in his name as he is of Hmong ethnicity. The show’s choreographer, however, is Nguyen Phuc Hung.

Ballet Carmen is one of the most successful products in the HBSO Ballet’s repertoire.

Carmen was originally written as an opera by Georges Bizet in 1875. It was in French, but the setting was Spain, and bull-fighting was central to the plot. Spanish dance sequences were included, but it wasn’t until 1967 that a full-blown ballet of the story was created. This happened in Cuba, a Spanish-speaking territory, and the choreographer was Alberto Alonzo. But the music he used was by the Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin. It’s based on the Bizet original, but very different from it.

The story of both the opera and the ballet concerns the charismatic and flirtatious factory-worker Carmen and the spell she casts on the young and inexperienced Don Jose. After a brief affair, however, Carmen leaves Don Jose for the boastful and haughty bull-fighter Escamillo. Don Jose and Escamillo inevitably confront each other, with fatal results.

The fine HBSO production grows on you the more often you see it. It features a black-shrouded figure known as “Fate” who in the later scenes dances among the three protagonists to great effect. This action, indeed all the action, is overlooked by an imposing bull’s head, no doubt representing the stubborn but doom-laden world of the traditional Spanish bull-fight.

The combination of an outstanding production like Ballet Carmen and the premier of a new version of an intriguing work like Falling Angels makes for a highly attractive presentation. It’s only being given a single performance, so it shouldn’t be missed.

Ticket prices are from 650,000 VND to 300,000 VND, with a special concession of 80,000 VND for students.