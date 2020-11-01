Talk: 3 C’S of Hanoi: Culture, Coffee & Creativity

03 pm – 05 pm, Sat 07 Nov 2020

Ban Công Cafe

2 Dinh Liet, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Language: English

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

This is a public talk delivered by Khoi Nguyen from VICAS (Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies), who is also the founder of @Hanoicapital, an editorial platform to promote Hanoi tourism on social media, with more than 100K followers from different nationalities. The talk will explore Hanoi’s creativity in relation to the coffee culture and how creative coffee shops are developing a new concept within Hanoi society.

The event will be live-streamed on the VFCD Facebook page

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

