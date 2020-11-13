The Southeast Asian Journal

19:00 – 21:00 Sat 21 Nov 2020

Ơ kìa Hà Nội

360 Đê La Thành, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organzier:

DOC CICADA is pleased to bring you the first event in our series to bring documentary cinema to audience in Vietnam.

When we hear the word “journal – diary”, we often think of personal thoughts and emotions. So what if a journal becomes a film, and what are once private are gazed upon by the public eyes and invite the audience to come in and explore?

This November, we are so happy to be able to invite four young talented Southeast Asian filmmakers whose films inspire this event and who will be sharing and discussing their films with us. Come join us in a beautiful green garden and the smallest cinema in the world – Ơ kìa Hà Nội.

Our program includes:

1. Diary of Cattle (dir. Lidia Afrilita & David Darmadi, Indonesia, 2019)

In an open landfill in Indonesia, a herd of cows search for pasture far from green. They eat, nap, play, and mate here amidst the dance of the diggers and trucks discharging human food waste. If not careful, they might lose a life, killed by the heavy machines or trapped under tons of trash. While some cows are lucky enough to have a barn to return to in the afternoon, some have to spend the night here because the owner lives far away from the site. Regardless, all these rubbish-eating cows will share the same destiny under the butcher’s knife.

Diary of Cattle has been screened at many prestigious international documentary film festivals such as Visions du Reel, Sheffield Doc/Fest, Jean Rouch International Film Festival, DMZ International Documentary Film Festival, etc. as well as winning many important awards.

2. The Sea Recalls (dir Aekaphong Saransate, Thailand, 2018)

In 2016, Aekaphong’s uncle was murdered in his house alongside his wife. A year later, Aekaphong returns to his hometown to investigate the man’s past and come to terms with his absence.

The Sea Recalls won Best Short Documentary at Thai Short Film & Video Festival, DMZ International Documentary Film Festival 2018 and has been screened at many other international film festivals.

3. As I Was Looking Around, I Stumbled Upon Her in My Frame (dir. Vy Dong Nhat, Vietnam, 2020)

A young filmmaker faces the dilemma of whether to make a fictional self-portrait or a documentary about a female artist whom she used to live with.

As I Was Looking Around, I Stumbled Upon Her in My Frame is one of the projects that joined our summer [doc cicada] workshop, from a young filmmaker full of dreams and reflections.

The event is free of charge and not for audiences under age 13.

The Southeast Asian Journal is part of our documentary filmmaking program, made possible by the partnership of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the support of The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents TPD, Hanoi Doclab, Varan Vietnam and Ơ kìa Hà Nội.

