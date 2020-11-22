Wed 25 Nov 2020, 07 pm

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

Independent documentary films have grown increasingly popular with Vietnamese audience in recent years. Madam Phung’s Last Journey (dir. Tham Thi Nguyen, 2014) and Finding Phong (dir. Thao Phuong Tran & Swann Dubus, 2015) both received widespread public interest when they appeared in commercial cinemas. Internationally, films such as The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil (dir. Hang Thu Pham, 2018) and The Tree House (dir. Truong Minh Quy, 2019) received recognition from many important film festivals. In addition, there are many ongoing projects – both short and feature-length – that have received support from international funding bodies. The time is changing for the better for production and distribution of Vietnamese independent documentaries.

DOC CICADA and The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam are proud to welcome you to the second event in our documentary filmmaking series: the practitioner’s talk/masterclass “The Way We Meet: Audience and Documentary” with our guest speakers: curator – artist Trương Quế Chi and filmmaker Trần Phương Thảo.

They will be sharing with us their experience in distributing and showing films through various platforms, both in Vietnam and internationally and through their perspective we will learn about how a documentary finds its audience in the context of contemporary Vietnam.

“The Way We Meet: Audience and Documentary” is part of our documentary filmmaking program, made possible by the partnership of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the support of The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents TPD, Hanoi Doclab, Varan Vietnam and Ơ kìa Hà Nội.

*The event is free to the public but is not for children below 13.

Follow updates on event’s page.