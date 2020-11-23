Workshop Contemporary Dance with Choreographer Vu Ngoc Khai

Sun 29 Nov 2020, 09:30 am – 11:30 am

Floor 6, No 41 Vũ Thạnh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

This workshop is within the framework of a contemporary dance project combining live music performance IntraStorm by 1648kilomet in cooperation with the Center for Japanese Cultural Exchange in Vietnam.

With live performances by musician Tri Minh and viola artist Ngoc Thuy, choreographer Vu Ngoc Khai will explore with participants:

– Contemporary dance materials he used in Bao Xuyen,

– Natural Physical Contact – reminiscent of the movements of children, something we all seem to forget as adults,

– Build up mental capacity (Inner Self) in daily movements to help clear the mind, increase the ability to connect with yourself.

* Free workshop is suitable for everyone from 12-60 years old.

Choreographer Vũ Ngọc Khải:

Vu Ngoc Khai won first prize at the Ayang Young Choreographer Competition International Young Choreographer Competition in Korea in 2018. He is one of the young Vietnamese artists and choreographers who have worked for many years in Europe, performing significant achievements abroad.

As the artistic director of 1648kilomet, Khai is building up the bridge between Vietnamese and international artists. With his partner, he creates many special performing arts programs (Non, Into the Well, The Nest, IntraStorm) and organizes projects for the community (From “I” To Others, Made in Vietnam).

Follow updates on event’s page.