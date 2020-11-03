Workshop: Design Thinking & Reviving Cheo

Sun 08 Nov 2020, 08:30 am – 12:00 pm

Vietnam Chèo Theatre

1 Giang Van Minh, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Online registration form

Language: Vietnamese

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Design thinking, reviving Chèo art is a workshop co-organised by Vietnam-Japan University – VNU and VNU VIBERS, in collaboration with Vietnam Cheo Theatre and Project Cheo 48h. Sponsored by Asia Research Centre (VNU Hanoi) and May Space Music Academy, the workshop will take place on 8 Nov 2020.

Artists from Vietnam Cheo Theatre and experts from VNU VIBERS, Vietnam-Japan University – VNU, and Project Cheo 48h will provide guidance for a group of young people including 30 students from Vietnam-Japan University and other member institutions of VNU, and others interested in the art of Cheo and design thinking. They will work in teams and apply this method to generate creative solutions, bringing the art of Cheo closer to the youth.

Event programme includes:

Session 1: A seminar on the artform of Cheo with artists from the Vietnam Cheo Theatre, arts practitioners from the project Cheo 48h, and folk culture researchers; and

Session 2: A workshop (for registered and selected youngsters) on the application of design thinking to generate innovative ideas and solutions to revive Cheo in the contemporary context, bringing Cheo closer to young people.

Design thinking is an innovative thinking approach that propels creativity and effective solutions to life and social issues. With this workshop, experts from VNU VIBERS and Vietnam-Japan University wish to spread out knowledge on the method to young people, and help them understand as well as apply the process in preserving Vietnamese traditional art & culture in particular, and in contributing to Vietnam’s society in general.

Workshop is co-organized by

1. VNU – Vietnam Japan University

2. VNU VIBERS

3. Vietnam Chèo Theater

4. Project Chèo48h

Sponsors:

1. Asia Research Centre – Vietnam National University

2. May Space Music Academy

Important Notes

– All of the workshop is open to public, though the second session (applying design thinking to find solution to revive Cheo art) is designed for 30 registered and selected young people of ages 19–25. Interested audiences are invited to join the seminar, observe and support the design thinking session.

– The organizers will choose participants for design thinking session based on registration form. Selected participants will be announced on 05 Nov 2020.

About Vietnam-Japan University

Vietnam-Japan University is a member of Vietnam National University, established following a joint declaration issued by Vietnamese and Japanese governments with the aim to provide high-quality human capital for both countries.

About VNU VIBERS

VNU VIBERS is a community for entrepreneurship education comprised of inspiring and influential individuals with the ability to nurture and spread out creative, innovative and entrepreneurial thinking, especially in the university’s teaching and training activities.

About Vietnam Cheo Theatre

Vietnam Cheo Theater (under the Ministry of Culture – Sports & Tourism) focuses on Chèo performance, research and training. The establishment, formerly the Chèo unit in the People’s Central Art Troupe, was founded in 1951 in Viet Bac. From the very first days, the Theatre gathered prominent artisans through a program exploring and learning ancient Cheo. On that foundation, the Theatre successfully revived, revised, and rearranged classic Cheo plays such as: “Quan Am Thi Kinh”, “Luu Binh – Duong Le”, “Xuy Van”, “Tu Thuc”, “Truong Vien”, etc. They also toured locally and internationally, and received notable awards for collectives as well as individuals.

About Cheo 48h

Founded at the beginning of 2014, Cheo 48h works to bring young people closer to a traditional art form that is very unique yet being gradually forgotten, all while spreading the country’s cultural and spiritual values, especially for future generations.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.