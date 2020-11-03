Workshop: Experience Lacquer Painting with Artisan Vu Huy Men

08:15 am – 05 pm, Sun 08 Nov 2020

Ha Thai Village, Thuong Tin, Hanoi

Online registration form

Language: Vietnamese

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) will take you to Ha Thai craft village to learn about traditional Vietnamese lacquer art through the craft village history, the uniqueness of local paint and the artisans’ effort to preserve and develop the art of lacquer.

In the morning, the award-winning artisan Vu Huy Men will explain to us the history of lacquer painting, the traditional and modern techniques involved and the images in his artwork.

In the afternoon, we work on our lacquer paintings under his guidance, using our creation or following his sample images (chosen for his workshop).

A traditionally-made lacquer painting normally takes weeks, months or even years to be completed. Therefore, within the scope of this one-day excursion and workshop, Mr Vu Huy Men will explain and instruct us to complete our work of art using traditional methods and substitute materials in a prepared 20x20cm red-painted lacquer board.

About FVH

FVH is a non-formal group of mainly Hanoi residents from many countries whose purpose is to enhance and deepen the understanding of Vietnam’s culture, and to help with its preservation. FVH functions as a non-profit educational group.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.