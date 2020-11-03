Workshop: From “I” to Others

08 Nov 2020, 09 am – 11 am and 02 pm – 04 pm

Binh An Home

28 Street No.37, Binh An, District 2, HCMC

Online registration form

Languages: English and Vietnamese

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The workshop uses the languages of movements, storytelling, and drawing to help event participants explore and express themselves, to connect with their inner child without having to worry about any results. They can learn to move freely when they understand their body, to draw from the inside out to touch their emotions and loving memories thought forgotten.

The program​ includes two drawing-moving workshops designed for those who are:

– Working with children, especially kids with special needs

– Moms/aunts, teachers in shelters and social support centers

– In charge of charity classes, supporting children with special needs

– Interested in the use of art in mental healthcare

The workshop is intended for participants aged over 25 of any gender and interest.

Please prepare your own water bottle and wear comfortable clothing for the class.

Choreographer – Artistic Director: Vu Ngoc Khai is in charge of the ​Movement class.

Art teacher: Nguyet Minh Nam is in charge of the Storytelling Drawing class.

Know more information about teachers here

About 1648kilomet:

Co-founded by choreographer/dancer Vu Ngoc Khai (artistic director) and producer Van Quy Ngoc Ai (manager), 1648kilomet connects Vietnamese and international artists and creates exciting art performances and community projects to bring people closer to the arts.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.