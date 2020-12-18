Sat 26 Dec 2020, 08 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

Register link

From Manzi:

XPLUSX STUDIO & Manzi are pleased to present a special site-specific event – ‘A Stage Reading: ORESTEIA by Aeschylus’, adapted and staged by director Hà Nguyen Long

Language: Vietnamese only

Duration: 3 hours 45 minutes

Free admission.

Due to limited seating capacity, please fill the form below to reserve seats (Only 30 seats available)

Oresteia, trilogy of tragic dramas by the ancient Greek dramatist Aeschylus, was first performed in 458 BCE. It is his last work and the only complete trilogy of Greek dramas that has survived. Consisting of three plays: Agamemnon, The Libation Bearers and The Eumenides, the trilogy follows two generations of the House of Atreus, beginning with Agamemnon’s return home to Argos after the Trojan War and his murder by his wife Clytemnestra, continuing to her murder at the hands of their son Orestes and his subsequent murder trial in Athens.

The ‘Stage reading of Aeschylus’s ORESTEIA’ is a site-specific performance at Manzi Art Space. Reading and voices are at the center-point of the performance while actors’ movements and actions are minimized. The director utilizes the two-storey structure of Manzi’s building to reveal and at the same time, to conceal the dramatic violence. Audience is offered to decide between the two experiences that are simultaneously inclusive and exclusive.

ORESTEIA is the starting point of ‘Long Years in Theater’, a project by Ha Nguyen Long and XplusX Studio which explores, experiments, and combines foundational methods of the world theaters in the context of contemporary performing arts scene in Vietnam. For further information, please visit here

* This event is part of Manzi’s Art Programme supported by the Goethe Institut.

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine

Programme:

– 07:30 pm – 07:50 pm / Check-in

– 08 pm – 09:30 pm / Agamemnon

– Intermission

– 09:45 pm – 10:45 pm / The Libation Bearers

– 10:45 pm – 11:45 pm / The Eumenides

*Note for audiences:

(1)The event will be conducted entirely in Vietnamese

(2)The event starts at 20:00 and lasts around 3 hours 45 minutes;

To ensure a fulfilling experience, we will not admit any late comers.

(3)The event is free of charge, and due to limited seating capacity, we will close the registration link once all slots are full.

‘Stage Reading: ORESTEIA by Aeschylus’ – a production by XplusX Studio

Directing and Scenography: Ha Nguyen Long

Play adaptation: Ha Nguyen Long based on the Vietnamese translation by Ut Quyen (English version by G.Theodoridis)

Lighting and sound equipment: Baleshow Sound Light

Videography: Metis Production

Cast: Bảo Ngọc, Ngọc Yến, Minh Anh, Ngọc Phạm, Kao Thủy, Hải Yến, Hoàng Hà, Kiều Anh Trang, Cao Minh, Phương Hiền, Thu Hậu, Đông Thủy

Production support: Home4Creators, Dream Studio and Ba-bau Air.

Follow updates on event’s page.