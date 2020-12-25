Beethoven: The Memorial | Nguyễn Đức Anh Pianist

Mon 28 Dec 2020, 07 pm – 10 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Referring to Beethoven, people nowadays immediately think of the immortal symphonies and 32 Sonatas written for the piano throughout his whole life. Beethoven’s Sonatas were composed during the critical development period of the keyboard instruments in general, and the piano in particular. His thoughts on keyboard performance techniques were cultivated through each stage of his life-long works, inevitably contributing to bringing this instrument to its new height.

On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, Saigon Classical has the honor of inviting you to the concert “The Memorial – Sự tưởng nhớ”, with the participation of devoted Beethoven virtuoso Nguyen Duc Anh – the first Vietnamese pianist awarded the title of Blüthner Artist. He will perform two of the best-known and most powerful piano sonatas Op.111 and Op.57, representing the two last composing periods of Beethoven in conjunction with releasing the first audio CD of pianist Nguyen Duc Anh: “Beethoven: The Memorial”, marking a new path of his professional music journeys.

Organized by: MAESTOSO, Inspirito

Sponsored by: Renaissance Collection, Arietta, Saigon Classical

Suggested donation (at the entrance): 200,000 VND

Register online here

Program

Part 1: Concert introduction: Beethoven – Duc-Anh Nguyen – Germany

Speaker: Ms Mai-Anh Nguyen

From 07:15 pm to 07:45pm

Part 2: Piano Recital

From 08 pm to 09 pm

Piano Sonata Op. 111 in C minor

I. Maestoso – Allegro con brio ed appassionato (C minor)

II. Arietta – Adagio molto semplice e cantabile (C major)

Piano Sonata Op. 57 “Appassionata” in F minor

I. Allegro assai (F minor)

II. Andante con moto (D flat major)

III. Allegro ma non troppo – Presto (F minor)

Part 3: CD Launching

Selling CD, signing, F & B

From 09 pm to 10 pm

Notes:

– MAESTOSO and our artists aim at offering non-commercial concerts to the public. However, we also seek sponsorship or donation so as to maintain activities and fully develop to our potential. Every support, even small, is considered as a source of inspiration and motivation for us in refining the next performances.

– All of your donations will be used to cover the costs of room renting, tea break, printing, organizing, and preparing materials for the concert.

– Securing an entry is based on the time of registration. There are limited seats available; therefore, please consider registering within 12 hours after the concert’s announcement. You can confirm your registration via the online registration form in the given link. By registering in this way, you can immediately receive a digital invitation letter via your email, which also makes your check-in much faster.

– Or you can send a confirmation letter to, which should be titled as: Registration for the concert [Name of the concert], your personal information: Full name, Email, Telephone number. If you have a company, please repeat such steps for him/her.

– Proper attire required.

– Children aged under 8 years will not be admitted into our venue.

– We recommend arriving at the concert venue for at least 25 minutes before the performance begins. Performances start promptly and latecomers should wait until the break during the performance upon which they will be shown to their seats.

Artist profile

Duc-Anh Nguyen was born in a musical family in Hanoi, Vietnam. He started learning piano at the age of seven in Vietnam National Academy of Music with Professors: Thu-Ha Tran, Lan-Huong Ngo, Vinh-Huong Hoang. Since 2013, he has continued his study at Freiburg Music University, Germany. Between 2015 – 2017 he completed a bachelor’s and master’s degree with distinction for piano performance under the instructions of Professor Tibor Szász and Professor Éric Le Sage.

In recent years, Duc Anh has won the prize of “Hanoi Chopin Association” in the 2nd International Piano competition in Hanoi in 2012. From then to 2014 he won the second prize (1st prize not awarded) in the “Alkan-Zimmerman International Piano Competition” in Athens, Greece. A year later, Duc Anh received a certificate of merit from the minister of the democratic republic of Vietnam for the above impressive achievements. During this time, he had the opportunity to work in the Masterclass with some renowned musicians such as Robert Hill, Denis Pascal, Bernhard Wulff.

In 2015, Duc Anh participated as an artist of honor in the 40th anniversary of Germany – Vietnam diplomatic relationship in Berlin. He was also a guest artist in the Autumn International Festival in Ho Chi Minh city in 2015, Gina Bachauer Music Festival in Corfu, Greece in 2017, Long Lake Festival in Lugano, Switzerland in 2019. He was invited to perform with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, Hanoi Chamber Orchestra, Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, Ho Chi Minh Ballet Symphony Orchestra. At the end of 2017, he was one of the four founders of the first Vietnamese Classical Music Startup named “Maestoso”.

Duc-Anh Nguyen is known as one of the leading pianists in his country. In 2020, Duc Anh is honored to be the first Vietnamese pianist to become a Blüthner Artist. As an enthusiastic and passionate musician, Duc Anh has always desired to perform uncommon but high-quality works from the forgotten composers. He was the first person who introduced the piano music of Charles-Valentin Alkan to the Vietnamese audience. Duc Anh also has a passion for national classical music. He has introduced compositions of Vietnamese composers to the international audience.

Introduce the organizer and collaborative partner:

SAIGON CLASSICAL MUSIC GROUP: Established in 2005 from the former Classical Music Club, Saigon Classical is a team with 30 official members and more than 50 supporting members through concert programs and activities. The members of Saigon Classical always tie together by a love for classical music and keep the flame of passion on the way of development.

GOETHE-INSTITUT HCMC: The Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City was founded as the ‘German Centre Saigon‘ in 2004. We offer German courses for adults year-round and teach the German language to about 2000 students each year. We also organize workshops and seminars directed at teachers of German. With our activities, we aim to foster cultural exchange between Vietnam, Germany, and Europe. We arrange and support a growing number of cultural events in Ho Chi Minh City to promote German culture and help to intensify the cultural dialogue between Vietnam and Germany.

ARIETTA: Arietta owns a collection of pianos that originated from Europe with the mission of bringing more authentic beauty into the world of classical music in Vietnam. Since the operation at the end of 2020, Arietta‘s purpose is to bring a new form of music experience through premium salon concerts with small and medium capacity. Arietta aims to offer the Vietnamese audience the opportunity to understand the exquisite taste of classical music.

Follow updates on event’s page.