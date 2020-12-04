Exhibition “The Yuendumu Doors”

Opening: Tues 08 Dec 2020, 04 pm

Exhibition: 08 Dec 2020 – 20 Jan 2021

Trong Dong Building

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology

Nguyen Van Huyen, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The Yuendumu Doors exhibition introduces one of the most important cultural and artistic collections in Australia. Following the Canning Stock Route and the Evolution: Torres Strait Masks displays in 2016 and 2018, this exhibition will continue to bring Australia’s unique Indigenous culture to a Vietnamese audience and deepen the people-to-people links between the two countries. Featuring 15 out of 30 doors painted at the Yuendumu community school in 1984, the exhibition tells the story of how an Aboriginal community preserved and adapted their culture to historical changes to their land.

Australia is home to one of the world’s oldest living cultures, with Aboriginal communities established nearly 60,000 years before European settlement. One of many Indigenous art collections, the Yuendumu doors were painted by the Warlpiri people, one of the largest Aboriginal communities living for many thousands of years in Central Australia. This community project was an attempt by the Warlpiri elders to pass down their ancestors’ stories and traditional values to younger generations to promote cultural understanding in the face of modern education. This collection also marked one of the very first times Aboriginal arts were presented with western art mediums and introduced to the public.