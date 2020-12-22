JF Garage Concert 23

Fri 25 Dec 2020, 08 pm

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

Hanoi Brass Band was formed in 1998 when the original members were students of Vietnam National Academy of Music. In 2008, the band was officially named as Hanoi Brass Band with some changes of the members.

The band consists of 6 professional musicians from Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, Military University of Culture and Arts, Brass Ensemble of Department of Public Security: Mr. Kim Xuân Hiếu (Horn) as the band leader, Mr. Trần Hiền (Trombone), Mr. Lê Minh Chiều (Tuba), Mr. Nguyễn Thanh Hải (Trumpet), Mr. Phạm Văn Hiếu (Trumpet) and Mr. Nghiêm Mạnh Tuấn (Drums).

In this concert, Hanoi Brass Band will perform with Nguyễn Hoàng Việt (Guitar) and Bùi Anh Dũng (Keyboard). We do hope, it will be a cheerful evening.

JF Garage Concert is a series of concerts at the garage and courtyard of the Japan Foundation in hope of introducing musical diversity to Hanoi through master works by international composers and played by distinguished musicians.

Program:

Leroy Anderson, Bugler’s Holiday

John Cameron Fogerty, Have you ever seen the rain

De Carvalho Roberto, Lança Perfume

Nadir Khayat & Stefani Germanotta, Poker Face

Teiichi Okano (arr. by Kim Xuân Hiếu), Furusato

Aoki Gekkoh (arr. by Lê Minh Chiều), Yume To Hazakura

Christine Flores & Christopher Stewart, Baby

– Interval 5 mins –

Arr. by Paul Nagle, A Tribute to MGM

Franz Xaver Gruber, Silent Night

Arr. by John Rutter, We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Leslie Pearson, Hiplips II

Arthur Frackenpohl, Pop Suite

Manuel Penella Moreno, El Gato Montes

Jaromir Vejvoda, Barril De Chopp

