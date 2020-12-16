Pan Pacific Hanoi Ready for Festive Season

Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

As the season of miracles waves its magic wand over this world, Pan Pacific Hanoi brings you a collection of festive offers to keep the Christmas dreams alive with spectacular celebrations. With sparkles everywhere, take the best seat together with your loved ones at our restaurants and celebrate the year-end milestones in true Pan Pacific glamour.

Sweet Treat Offer: Buy 2 Get 3

01 – 26 Dec 2020, 08 am – 09 pm

De’ Paci Café – Lobby Level (Yen Phu entrace)

Enjoy the exclusive Happy Hour privilege: Buy 2 Get 3 on selected items on counter from 05 pm to 09 pm everyday at De’ Paci Café.

From VND55,000/piece

White Christmas Afternoon Tea

01 – 31 Dec 2020, 02 pm – 06 pm

Song Hong Bar – Lobby

There is nothing more festive, more holiday, than a Christmas afternoon tea. Inspired by happiness and all the festive trimmings, our extravagant White Christmas Afternoon Tea featuring a dynamic mix of sweet treats that will satisfy your sweet tooth is the best idea for you to have a dreamy holiday together with your loved ones.

VND350,000++/set including coffee or tea for 2 pax

VND450,000++/set including Pacific cocktails or coffee or tea for 2 pax

Christmas Skyline Afternoon Tea

01 – 31 Dec 2020, 04 pm – 06 pm

The Summit Bar – Level 20

Have yourself a merry little Christmas as the exceptional afternoon tea is coming back again at The Summit Bar that has captured gorgeous views of West Lake and Red River. Christmas Skyline Afternoon Tea features the finest selection of tea, delicious cakes and pastries promising a one-of-a-kind experience with your loved ones.

VND450,000++/set including Pacific cocktails or coffee or tea for 2 pax

Christmas Special Dinner

24 Dec 2020, 06 pm – 10 pm

Ming Restaurant – Level 2

Added a sophisticated touch of Cantonese cuisine to your celebration on Christmas night, the fabulous four-course menu made in style from premium ingredients such as: foie gras wonton, pan-seared Australian beef with BBQ sauce will infuse your holiday spirit at Ming Restaurant.

VND988,000++/person for 4-course dinner and a glass of Gluehwein (Apply for at least 02 pax)

Special Benefits:

15% savings for bookings by 15 December

15% savings for group of 10-20

20% savings for group of 21-50 and hotel residents

PPHG card is applied

Pacific Christmas Buffet Dinner with Santa

18:00 – 22:00, 24 Dec 2020

Pacifica Restaurant – Lobby

Pacifica Restaurant offers a noteworthy selection of distinctive roasted turkey and pineapple honey glazed ham from the carving station, the freshest seafood, foie gras and so much more for your Christmas Eve celebration. Especially, Santa Claus will spread the festive cheer with his red velvet bag full of exciting presents for kids.

Buffet options available to choose:

1. VND1,288,000++/adult for food

2. VND1,488,000++/adult for food, free flow of selected wine, beer, soft drink and juice

3. VND1,988,000++/adult for food, free flow of selected wine, champagne, beer, soft drink and juice

4. VND645,000++/child aged from 6 to 12 years old for food, free flow of soft drink and juice

Special Benefits:

15% savings for bookings by 15 December

15% savings for group of 10-20

20% savings for group of 21-50 and hotel residents

PPHG card is applied

Merry Kiss-mas Skyline Dinner

24 Dec 2020, 06 pm – 10 pm

The Summit Bar – Level 20

With sparkles everywhere plus a special appearance from Santa, The Summit Bar is the perfect place surrounded by breath-taking city views and elegant setting for a festive experience together with your loved ones. Whether you are looking for a lavish dining journey of four-course Christmas menu featuring the signature of European specialties or a romantic venue to celebrate that special occasion, The Summit Bar has it all.

VND888,000++/person for 4-course dinner and Illy coffee or Ronnefeldt tea

Special New Year Eve Set Menu

31 Dec 2020, 06 pm – 10 pm

Ming Restaurant – Level 2

A memorable experience with four-course fiesta thoughtfully curated to create authentic Cantonese impression with a contemporary selection of the finest ingredients will take you on an exquisite dining journey at Ming Restaurant.

VND888,000++/person for 4-course dinner

VND1,388,000++/person for 4-course dinner, free ﬂow of selected wine, sparkling wine, draft beer, soft drink and juice

(Apply for at least 02 pax)

Special Benefits:

15% savings for bookings by 15 December

15% savings for group of 10-20

20% savings for group of 21-50 and hotel residents

PPHG card is applied

Pacific Fiesta Buffet Dinner With Live Band

31 Dec 2020, 06 pm – 10 pm

Pacifica Restaurant – Lobby

Pacifica Restaurant rolls out the red carpet for you to welcome 2021 with the full buffet spread, amazing

performances and attractive prizes in the lucky draw. An exceptional buffet dinner featuring the best of international specialties, adorned with the fresh seafood, foie gras and BBQ station awaits your beloved family promising to live up your cheerful vibes.

Buffet options available to choose:

1. VND1,388,000++/adult for food

2. VND1,588,000++/adult for food, free flow of selected wine, beer, soft drink and juice

3. VND1,988,000++/adult for food, free flow of selected wine, champagne, beer, soft drinks and juice

4. VND694,000++/child aged from 6 to 12 years old for food, free flow of soft drink and juice

Special Benefits:

15% savings for bookings by 15 December

15% savings for group of 10-20

20% savings for group of 21-50 and hotel residents

PPHG card is applied

Countdown In The Sky

31/12/2020, 09 pm – 01 am

The Summit Bar – Level 20

Hosted above the city and surrounded by endless views overlooking West Lake, The Summit Bar would like to take you into countdown party featuring fabulous DJ performances continued with the lucky draw that is truly the perfect way to ring in 2021 with all the glitz and glamour.

VND980,000 ++/person including 06 canapes and 03 drinks of your choice with mocktail, soft drink, beer, cocktail, wine

VND1,580,000 ++/person including 06 canapes and 03 drinks of your choice with mocktail, soft drink, beer, cocktail, wine, sparkling wine

VND1,980,000 ++/person including 06 canapes and 03 drinks of your choice with mocktail, soft drink, beer, cocktail, wine, sparkling wine, premium champagne

For dining enquiries and reservations, speak with us at +84 901 778 318 or email [email protected].

* Prices are subject to 5% service charge and 10% VAT.