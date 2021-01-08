Exhibition traditional Japanese dolls

08 – 27 Jan 2021, 08 am – 05 pm

Ho Chi Minh City Fines Art Museum

97A Pho Duc Chinh, District 1, HCMC

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

From the very beginning of new year 2021 The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam will organize for the first time ever the exhibition of “Traditional Japanese Dolls” at Ho Chi Minh City Fines Art Museum.

This exhibition features 32 traditional dolls depicting the gracefulness of Japanese ladies in kimono, popular characters in Japanese Noh and Kabuki plays, babies, children, teenagers royal dolls and clay dolls.

Doll has been an integral part in the daily life of Japanese people since ancient times. Japanese dolls reflect Japanese cultural practices, aspirations of Japanese people as well as beliefs accumulated over centuries. Japanese dolls are divided into different types according to the skills and materials, as well as their themes and shapes. For Japanese people, doll is not merely a decoration but also a confidant, representing the feelings of its owner. Therefore, most traditional Japanese dolls carry a lot of expressive nuances and gestures, showing the skillfulness of the doll makers.

We hope through this exhibition; Vietnamese audience can see a part of traditional Japanese culture as well as a spiritual culture of Japanese people.

Admission free.

Follow updates on event’s page.