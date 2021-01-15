Concert: Fri 22 Jan 2021, 08 pm

Registration link

Display: 23 – 28 Jan 2021

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

Artist talk: Mon 25 Jan 2021, 07:30 pm 10:30 pm

3rd floor, Erato School of Music and Performance Art

30 Đoàn Thị Điểm, Quốc Tử Giám, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

DomDom – The Hub For Experimental Music & Art is pleased to invite you to Eye Sea Light

A Mix-Media Concert Ending DomDom Residency For Experimental Music ‘Shape Of Music’, Edition 1 – 2020: Connecting Heritage

Four new works, six unexpectedly potential faces of the VieTnamese Experimental Music and Art scene. After six month “deep diving” in the first “catalyzing laboratory” dedicated to new forms of music which is initiated and run by Domdom to nurturing and developing the new ‘authors’, what will they have to show us? Come to Eye Sea Light to discover what is achingly aimed for in the gazes of the young artists, like the lonely Lighthouse surrounded by the vast ocean…

‘SHAPE OF MUSIC’ 2020 under the theme of “Connecting Heritage” gives opportunity to 2 musicians and 2 groups of young artists to work intensively with diverse forms and elements of five Vietnamese traditional music and theatrical art forms, under the companionship and mentoring of five senior artists whose approaches to Vietnamese heritage is diverse, from which to ideate, create and implement their new works. The fruit is ripe and ready for being harvested – new works will be performed at the Vietnamese French Institute L’Espace, marking the end of this fully experienced residency.

Note: The registration form will be close at 12:00 (noon) January 20 or when we receive the 200 earliest registrations

Sincere thanks to Erato Music School (Erato School of Music & Performing Arts Hà Nội), Heritage Space and Manzi for supporting the venue of the course, special thanks to L’Espace – The Institut Francaise de Hanoi (Trung tâm Văn hóa Pháp tại Hà Nội – L’Espace) for supporting the concert and exhibition opening venue and TIM ART Studio for supporting the shooting space for the music clips.

Media and Communication partners: Fly On Dust Media House, Hanoi Grapevine.

Follow update on event’s page.