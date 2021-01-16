Tues 19 Jan 2021, 08 pm

Tranquil Books & Coffee

No. 5 Nguyễn Quang Bích

Next Tuesday, instead of a regular Open Mic night, we are happy to welcome the performance from a beloved trio: Carmen at voice, Than Tu Ngoc Linh at Dan Tranh and Diego at guitar in the From Spain to Vietnam music night.

Our dear friends will play some new compositions in the wonderful and cozy Tranquil Books & Coffee at 5 Nguyen Quang Bich.

So long to see you,

Entrance fee: 150k (free flow basic drinks included).

