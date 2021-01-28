Group Show – Home Sweet House

Opening: Fri 29 Jan 2021, 08:00 – 10:00
Exhibition: 30 Jan – 12 Feb 2021, 12:00 am – 06:00 pm
31 Xuân Diệu, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

A group show featuring artworks by emerging Vietnamese and international artists, curated by AP Nguyen and Will Demers.
Artists:
Bart Seng Wen Long
Peiting Huang (Peggy)
Lê Kinh Điển
Kanh
AP Nguyễn
Joseph Losper
Quang Tùng (Stars’ Daddy)

Everyone is invited to attend the opening event. Come any time during these hours. Beer will be served! After the event, the show will be open for viewing from 12 – 06 pm on weekdays until 12/02/21.

Follow updates on event’s page.

