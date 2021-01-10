LiveSpace Vietnam 1st Concert

Sat 16 Jan 2021, 08 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From L’Espace:

The first LiveSpace Vietnam concert will bring together Limebócx, Chú Cá Lơ and Những Đứa Trẻ on the stage of Institut français de Hanoi-L’Espace. This unprecedented meeting of the three talented bands promises to bring a colorful musical journey with multiple landscapes, ranging from rock to electro through the delicate touches of traditional Vietnamese music.

Initiated by the French Institute of Hanoi-L’Espace, in collaboration with Believe, Monsoon Music Festival and Thể thao & Văn hóa, LiveSpace Vietnam is at the same time a program to discover new talents, a musical event to promote the young independent scene in Vietnam, and a capacity building and career making program for young musicians, supported by Vietnamese and international experts.

Ticket price

Standing place: 250.000

Sitting place: 300.000

Buy online ticket here

Follow updates on event’s page.