Multimedia Concert: LOTUS 2

Live performance: Mon 18 Jan 2021, 08 pm – 09:30 pm

Trưng bày: 19 – 22 Jan 2021, 09 am – 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Continuation of the performance from October with visual artist Le Thanh Tung and the musician Tri Minh. Lotus 2 is Vjing interacting with sounds and electronic music – with data based on real-time figures on the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In the past few months, beside the destructive effect on human health and worldwide economy, Covid-19 has been taking over lots of opportunities and working space of many artists.

From this context, the function of art is to bring multiple perspectives to the audiences. Not to mention, those perspectives need to deliver positive vibes.

Bearing that in mind, the visual artist Nguyen Thanh Tung created LOTUS, a graphic design work which is interactive with real-time updating worldwide data on Covid-19.

The performance will be accompanied by a live music and sound performance by the composer and performance artist Trí Minh as a healing for damaged energy. Also, font Keep Calm was used with this incentive.

On the performance night, the real-time database extracted from WHO will be used to interact with LOTUS – live at Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

The project is initiated by Le Thanh Tung

Visual will be VJing by Le Thanh Tung

Music will be performed by Tri Minh

Trí Minh

Tri Minh is a composer, pianist, electronic musician, DJ instructor, music producer and festival director.

He began his career as a performing artist in the early 1990s and has been experimenting with electronic music both as a soloist and in collaborations with international performing artists in Vietnam and Europe since the late 1990s.

In the mid and late 2000s, Tri Minh started sampling his own recordings and sounds, mixing in and performing with various constellations of traditional and later also classical Vietnamese artists. In recent years, Tri Minh has also been composing for documentary and short films.

Lê Thanh Tùng (a.k.a Crazy Monkey)

Crazy Monkey is a visual artist based in Ho Chi Minh City.

Experimenting with Illustration, Vjing, and Audio Visual Installation, Crazy Monkey turns his imagination into playful, ironic, and surreal elements with unique style in his work. Crazy Monkey has also contributed to numerous installations and street art projects across Southeast Asia and Europe. He performed live video and Interactive Visual in forms of VJing (Visual Jockey) and founded BOX ( a.k.a The Box Collective ) a Creative Visual Studio.

Follow updates on event page.