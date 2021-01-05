The Japanese Film Festival Online
13 – 22 Jan 2021
JFF Online Site
From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:
The Japanese Film Festival Online (JFF Online) will be held from 13 – 22 January, 2021. Wherever you are in this country, we invite you to join the Online Film Festival and enjoy the fascinating world of Japanese cinema.
Notes:
– The site is available from January 13, 2021. You can find detailed screening schedule by visiting this site.
– From 13 – 22 January, 2021, each movie will be screened within 24 hours only from the scheduled starting time.
– Please kindly note that some of the movies has age restrictions.
Movies list:
1. Tsukiji Wonderland
築地ワンダーランド
2016/110’/Endo Naotaro/documentary
The movie was shown at JFF2016 in Vietnam
2. The Great Passage
舟を編む
2013/ 133’/ Ishii Yuya/ drama
The movie was shown at the Japan Hour 2020 in Vietnam
3. Tora-san of Goto
五島のトラさん’
2016/114’/Ohura Masaru/documentary
The movie was shown at JFF2017 in Vietnam
4. Dance with me
ダンスウィズミー
2019/ 103’/ Yaguchi Shinobu/ musical
The movie was shown at JFF2019 in Vietnam
5. Gon, Little Fox
ごん
2015/ 28’/ Yashiro Takeshi/ animation
6.Little Nights, Little Love (C13)
アイネクライネナハトムジーク
2019/ 119’/ Imaizumi Rikiya/ romance
7. Lady Maiko
舞妓はレディ
2014/ 135’/ Masayuki Suo/ comedy
8. Key of Life (C16)
鍵泥棒のメソッド
2012/ 128’/ Uchida Kenji/ comedy
9. Tokyo Marble Chocolate
東京マーブルチョコレート
2007/ 50’/ Naoyoshi Shiotani/ animation
10. Pigtails
みつあみ
2015/ 28’/ Itazu Yoshimi/ animation
Follow updates on event’s page.
|Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam 27 Quang Trung Str., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi Tel: 3944 7419 www.jpf.org.vn