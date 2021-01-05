13 – 22 Jan 2021

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japanese Film Festival Online (JFF Online) will be held from 13 – 22 January, 2021. Wherever you are in this country, we invite you to join the Online Film Festival and enjoy the fascinating world of Japanese cinema.

Notes:

– The site is available from January 13, 2021. You can find detailed screening schedule by visiting this site.

– From 13 – 22 January, 2021, each movie will be screened within 24 hours only from the scheduled starting time.

– Please kindly note that some of the movies has age restrictions.

Movies list:

1. Tsukiji Wonderland

築地ワンダーランド

2016/110’/Endo Naotaro/documentary

The movie was shown at JFF2016 in Vietnam



2. The Great Passage

舟を編む

2013/ 133’/ Ishii Yuya/ drama

The movie was shown at the Japan Hour 2020 in Vietnam

3. Tora-san of Goto

五島のトラさん’

2016/114’/Ohura Masaru/documentary

The movie was shown at JFF2017 in Vietnam

4. Dance with me

ダンスウィズミー

2019/ 103’/ Yaguchi Shinobu/ musical

The movie was shown at JFF2019 in Vietnam

5. Gon, Little Fox

ごん

2015/ 28’/ Yashiro Takeshi/ animation

6.Little Nights, Little Love (C13)

アイネクライネナハトムジーク

2019/ 119’/ Imaizumi Rikiya/ romance

7. Lady Maiko

舞妓はレディ

2014/ 135’/ Masayuki Suo/ comedy

8. Key of Life (C16)

鍵泥棒のメソッド

2012/ 128’/ Uchida Kenji/ comedy

9. Tokyo Marble Chocolate

東京マーブルチョコレート

2007/ 50’/ Naoyoshi Shiotani/ animation

10. Pigtails

みつあみ

2015/ 28’/ Itazu Yoshimi/ animation

