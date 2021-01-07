Unity VR Workshop with Donald Dunbar

Sat 09 Jan 2021, 02 pm – 05:30 pm

Toong IPH

241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

In this free workshop, you’ll learn how to use Unity to create a short game for the Oculus Quest virtual reality (VR) headset. This workshop is aimed at creators/artists of all kinds with no experience with Unity and people with a little Unity experience who want an introduction for setting up a project for development for the Quest and Quest 2.

This workshop will cover:

– Navigating Unity

– Setting up a project for VR

– Importing assets

– Setting up a scene (models, materials, physics, particle systems, controller input, etc.)

– Setting up a few different ways to interact with objects

– Setting up teleport locomotion

– Building your project and using it on the Quest

No coding required. The workshop will be conducted in English. Please bring a computer with Unity already installed. Instructions for that can be found here.

If you own a Quest please bring it along too, though this is not required. We want everyone to be able to try out the game we make together, and the more headsets we have the more time people will be able to experience it.

About the Instructor:

Donald Dunbar is an independent VR designer and developer based in Hanoi. Over the last five years, he’s worked for filmmakers, educators, health care companies, and a cannabis soda maker, and his game credits include Recreational Dreaming and Chomps Tries to Fill the Void Inside Him.

