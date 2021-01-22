Vietnam Reimagined in Saigon

22 Jan – 06 Feb 2021.

Toong Co-working space

1Bis Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP.HCM.

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

Thinking about Vietnam, what images first come to your mind? That was the question lending inspiration to the topic ‘Vietnam Reimagined’, along with the exhibition that shares the same name.

The exhibition started out as the 7th Illustration Challenge by Vietnam Local Artist Group and TiredCity, which surprised the organizing committee by receiving nearly 300 artworks from over 230 young artists within only 4 weeks. The most notable 30 artworks are selected to appear in the exhibition, the majority of which are digital paintings. Artists combine paper sketches and computers or tablets to create their artworks.

From 22/01-03/02/2021, the exhibition will be taking place in the space of a Vietnamese modernist architectural building, which was designed by renowned architect Ngo Viet Thu, restored and re-utilized by Toong. If the house at 1Bis Pham Ngoc Thach is a hyphen between the glorious past and vivid modernity of Saigon, the illustration exhibition promises to bring about unique views on the Vietnam identity, then and now.

The event is expected to attract a great deal of attention from the public audience – from the art enthusiasts, the illustration lovers, to the community interested in digital paintings. Each artwork is a novel sketch on Vietnam’s ID and heritage, with topics ranging from folk paintings, phở noodle, to the images of grandpa taking grandkids to school, power poles, traffic jam. The digital elements lend familiar topics a new spirit, eliciting the imagination and endearing emotions.

Free entrance.

+ Weekdays: 08 am – 07:30 pm

+ Weekends: 08 am – 04:30 pm

Follow updates on event’s page.