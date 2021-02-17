Open Call: ANTIGONE

Deadline: 15 March 2021

From Goethe Institut:

ANTIGONE is a play by Sophocles (5th century BC), the foremost playwright of the city-state of Athens. For nearly two and a half thousand years, his ANTIGONE has inspired artists and cultural creators in the West and East to reflect on human nature and our place in society.

Despite certain parallels with “the girl Kieu”, ANTIONE is completely different. Like KIEU, Antigone comes from a good home, makes a noble decision for moral reasons, and is then at the mercy of power structures and violence in her environment. Her attitude is both an example and a warning to us.

ANTIGONE is about loyalty to family and state, about human dignity and social cohesion, about the course of history, and the importance of the individual in society. Or is everything predetermined by fate, after all?

The Youth Theatre is planning to produce ANTIGONE in 2022 – on stage and online. The Goethe-Institut invites Vietnamese creatives to explore the meaning of the text for Vietnamese audiences: at a symposium as well as through various artistic approaches to this great female character: ANTIGONE.

Who should apply:

Creative Vietnamese artists who organize themselves in production teams.

How to submit your application: via [email protected]

Requirements:

Artist’s creative approaches which serve both the text and the acting on the stage. By doing this, it helps to show how Antigone can reach and engage young audiences directly on stage and online.

* Multimedia, live performances of max 30 minutes length, Virtual Reality pieces or a mix of both;

* Or a text selection or a re-writing of an act;

* And present theater dynamic, interactive and online.

Benefits:

* Two Seminars

– for example: video art production

– for example dramaturgy of a performance, acting on the stage

* Goethe-Institut auditorium for rehearsal and consecutive performance

* Financial support up to VND 175 Mio. for each participating group.

Timeline:

Call 1 for Performing ANTIGONE – Building a production team and developing an idea

Deadline: March 15, 2021

Your proposal should make clear the following points:

1, What is your approach to the text?

2, Who are collaborating artists for visual art, sound, stage design, text interpretation?

3, Budget plan?

4, What kind of capacity building would you need?

Benefits:

* 02 workshops based on the needs of participating artists;

* Financial support: VND 25 Mio.

* Invitation to the symposium on Antigone, April 23 – 25 at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi

Call 2 for the ANTIGONE performance (max. three production teams)

Call 2 will come out on April 28. Deadline: May 30, 2021. The assumed time of the performances would be July or later in autumn 2021. Financial support will amount to VND 150 Mio.

About the organizers

Goethe-Institut

Goethe-Institut Vietnam works as a Culture Ambassador of Germany to promote sustainable development in the areas of German language, Arts & Culture, Education and Civil society in Vietnam.

Youth Theather Vietnam

The Youth Theater is a national theatre in Vietnam. It is also the ASSITEJ Vietnam Centre, a member of International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People. As one of the dynamic and creative theatres, Vietnam Youth Theatre has a long history of collaboration with international cultural organizations, artistic groups and foreign theatres, serving as a bridge for cultural and artistic exchange activities, introducing Vietnamese culture to the world as well as integrating international contemporary artistic trends in order to give Vietnamese audiences the opportunity to enjoy new works honoring the enduring cultural and artistic values of mankind. Our audience are children and young audiences. In the future we want to reach audiences through streaming of our performances also to rural areas.

ZzzReview

Zzz Review is an independent non-profit online literary review based in Vietnam. Since its inaugural issue in July 2018, Zzz Review has acquired a modest but solid reputation as a trustworthy place for up-to-date, informed and thoughtful perspectives about national and world literature for the Vietnamese reader; a platform where ages, genres, styles, tastes, ideologies and orientations can feel equally at ease. In a reading space already inundated with formalized academic journals and popular readers’ groups, Zzz Review tries to strike a balance between critical experience and youthful enthusiasm, seriousness and playfulness, quality and approachability. All in all, we hope to make use of our own expertise and standards while never losing sight of the pure joy of reading. Recently we were chosen by the Goethe Institute in Vietnam to be their e-publishing partner in their conference on Truyen Kieu, our national ballad.

