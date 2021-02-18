Open Call: RECONNECT

Deadline: 15 Mar 2021

Apply here

From Goethe Institut:

RECONNECT is about translocal cooperation with meaningful online gatherings, which provide a sense of human connection during the ongoing pandemic. The financial support is meant for dialogue and coproduction by artists in music (electronic, classical and new music), video art and performance. The project can expand internationally if other European countries join.

RECONNECT aims to provide a sense of human connection during the ongoing pandemic.

The project RECONNECT bridges the lack of direct communication and interaction during the pandemic. It strengthens the interaction between artists in Vietnam and Germany. It deepens cultural relations between the two countries.

A number of Vietnamese studied arts and music in Germany, took part in festivals, cooperated with colleagues or are looking for new contacts to cooperate with artists from Germany. RECONNECT connects artists digitally.

Budget

The total amount of funding requested for each joint application should not exceed EUR 4,000 (VND 110 Mio). Five projects will be selected. The money can be used for exchange, online residency and production. The results of the collaborative efforts are to be presented in a hybrid event (onsite at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City plus online) before July 30, 2021. Another call in 2021 will allow a continuation to successful project teams.

Application

For RECONNECT the Vietnamese partner will submit a joint application with a budget plan co-signed by the German counterpart. The application shows that both parties have a strong interest in putting together a dialogue-oriented production.

The application should be in German or English language.

Follow updates on event’s page.