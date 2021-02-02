Open Doors Consultancy Call

15 – 21 Feb 2021, 07 am CET

The Open Doors Consultancy is a project-based service offering remote (online) one-to-one professional advice from international experts for film projects and creative teams at different stages.

What is it?

The Open Doors Consultancy offers online one-to-one professional advice from international experts for film projects and creative teams at different stages. It’s dedicated to producers and filmmakers who seek support on one of these topics:

– Scriptwriting

– Co-production and financing strategy

– Editing

– International distribution (sales, festivals…)

– Legal aspects & contracts

– Creative Producing

The program will open two calls for entries during 2021, overseen by a committee of international experts that will select around twelve projects per call.

The consultancy services will be provided to the selected project-holders or creative teams by experts in the abovementioned fields. For each call, the consultancy is expected to happen the month after the selection.

Focus

This service is addressed to the community of filmmakers and producers from the two recent Open Doors focus regions: South Asia, and Southeast Asia and Mongolia.

The consultancy sessions of 2021 are dedicated to sixteen countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Professionals from eligible countries can apply even if they’ve already taken part in Open Doors programs (Hub & Lab).

How to apply?

Submitting an application to Open Doors Consultancy will be possible for two more session in 2021.

Please note: only the first 45 eligible applications will be considered – projects will participate on a first come, first served basis!

We encourage you to save the dates and start working on your files from now in order to have your dossiers ready when submissions will open (incomplete dossiers won’t be eligible).

Read the Guidelines and Regulations here.

The next entry form will be open and accessible from here only for 1 week from 15 February 2021 at 07 am CET to 21 February 2021 07 am CET.

The dates of the second and last Consultancy of 2021 will be communicated as soon as possible.

For further questions, please contact [email protected]