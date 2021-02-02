Request for Proposal – Online Learning Extended

Deadline: 17 Feb 2021

From British Council:

Overview of the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We create friendly knowledge and understanding between the people of the UK and other countries. We do this by making a positive contribution to the UK and the countries we work with – changing lives by creating opportunities, building connections and engendering trust.

We work with over 100 countries across the world in the fields of arts and culture, English language, education and civil society. Each year we reach over 20 million people face-to-face and more than 500 million people online, via broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934, we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body.

The British Council employs over 10,500 staff worldwide. It has its headquarters in the UK, with offices in London, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Introduction

Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam is a project co-funded by the European Union and the British Council and implemented by the British Council in partnership with the Vietnam National Institute for Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS). The project aims to enhance capacity, build a network and provide legal and policy assistance for cultural and creative hubs across Vietnam. The overall objective of the project is to contribute to the sustainable development of a network of cultural and creative hubs in Vietnam. This in turn means continuing support for independent artists and creative practitioners, nurturing of freedom of artistic expression and creativity, and offering a diverse cultural life for Vietnamese people.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic putting a restriction on face-to-face activities and mobility in Vietnam and globally, we initiated a collaboration with cultural professionals, organisations and institution to develop and offer an online learning programme for artists and creative practitioners. This programme, launched in June 2020 and ran intensively for three months, attracted overwhelming interest from artists, creatives, students, and people who are interested in learning more about the arts and creative industries. As this online learning programme is highly accessible, we have reached over 30,000 people and currently have over 10,000 registered users.

Scope of Work

Following the enthusiastic response to this online learning programme for artists and creative practitioners, we are looking to commission up to three more advanced online courses.

The courses will focus on at least one of the following areas:

Project management in the arts and culture;

Communications in the arts and culture, including digital communications;

Fund-raising and proposal writing for projects in the arts and culture;

Cultural journalism;

Inclusive arts / Arts for everyone;

Archiving Vietnamese contemporary art; and

Sharing of art skills and practices in all disciplines: visual art, film, music, theatre, dance literature (including translation).

The courses will be at an advanced level, which means the course content will primarily be for:

Experienced project managers, arts and cultural managers, communication specialists within minimum 5 years continuous experience; or

Early or mid-career artists and creatives; or

Researchers and other practitioners in the arts and culture; or

Interested audiences with an in-depth understanding

The courses will be pre-developed and pre-recorded to facilitate online learning.

These following elements will be essential:

Main content in text, divided in lectures or modules, with an estimated time for the whole course or each of the lecture/module provided;

Visual illustrations (sketches, drawings, graphs, animation etc.);

Exercises or worksheets (if applicable); and

A final test to evaluate level of learning.

These following elements will be nice to have:

Pre-recorded audio;

Pre-recorded video; and

Any other methods that complement online learning and interaction.

An example of a course in creative enterprise management here , and a course in communications in the arts and culture here (Vietnamese only).

We will also expect the course author to support with providing communication materials and participate in one online event to promote the course (no more than one working day).

Timeline

To be discussed with the successful supplier but we would be looking to complete this project by 31 March 2021, following this general timeline:

Activity (subject to agreement with supplier):

25 January 2021 – RFP Issued to bidding suppliers

05 February 2021 – Deadline for inquiries

17 February 2021 – Deadline for submission of RFP responses by potential suppliers (Response Deadline)

21 February 2021 – Final Decision/ Contract Start Date

20 March 2021 – Final submission to the British Council

23 – 31 March 2021 – Promotional event (exact date TBC)

31 March 2021 – End of the contract date

Indicative Budget Band

Professional fee for 10–15 working days for one person with the daily rate depending on experience and qualifications, inclusive of all applicable taxes. We follow the UN-EU 2017 cost norms for professional fees and other expenses in Vietnam.

Quotation Validity

Your quotation must remain open for acceptance by the British Council for a minimum of thirty days from the date that it is issued to the British Council in response to this requirement.

Payment and Invoicing

In consideration of the Recipient’s delivery of the Project, the professional fees shall be paid by the British Council to the Recipient by BACS transfer in accordance with the payment schedule, subject to the Recipient’s satisfactory compliance with the terms in the agreement.

Instructions for Responding

Please send your proposal to [email protected] by 23:59 Vietnam time, 17 February 2021.

Please include (in no more than 3 pages) using the form provided:

Relevant previous experience

Outline of the proposed course, intended audience and expected outcome

Daily rate and available days

Total quote

Detail about you/your team

Proposed start date and timeline

Clarification Requests

All clarification requests should be submitted to [email protected] before 5 February.

Award Criteria

Responses from potential suppliers will be assessed and awarded based on an assessment of quality and total cost.

By issuing this RFP, the British Council is not bound in any way to enter into any contractual or other arrangements with you or any other potential supplier.