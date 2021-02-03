The Showcase: Đỗ Hà Hoài

29 Jan – 28 Feb 2021

Mon – Fri: 08 am – 07:30 pm

Sat – Sun: 08 am – 14:30 pm

Toong Co-working Space

126 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC

From the organizer:

Do Ha Hoai’s artworks about allergy are coming back within the scope of The Showcase exhibition. The artist utilizes sculpture, painting, clay, and bronze statues in order to portray the conditions of mental allergy – the passive response of the body to social forces.

Inspired by personal physical and emotional life, Do Ha Hoai got the idea about allergy from his own allergy to bread. To him, the allergy of the body resembles the allergy of the soul – where human emotions are evoked and intruded by overwhelming waves of information on social media and the internet. Therefore, he reimagines the intangible pains by tangibilizing them in the forms of paintings and sculpture. By creating artworks about bodily allergies, he wants to give shape to the allergies of the mental body.

Reflecting on Ha Hoai’s artworks, we see the chaos of colors. According to the artist, colors affect and evoke human emotions in the same way that allergies do. Maybe that is the reason why looking at the artworks triggers both interest and a sort of tingling, indescribable feeling. We assume these might be the passive responses of the emotional body – a delicate depiction of specific, yet bizarre, emotions and sensations.’

The Showcase: Do Ha Hoai is the first of the art and culture event series curated by GocCreation into more than 20 workspaces in Indochina, themed ‘Re Bodied’. This is a series of exhibitions and activities focusing on reimagining familiar topics and concepts in art and daily life.

Follow updates on event’s page.