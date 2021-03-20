20th Century Music Concert Series: Concert No.1

Mon 22 Mar 2020, 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Series of Music programs from the 20th century will present to the audience the works from authors that have not performed much in Vietnam yet, especially musicians during the volatile length of the 20th century. This is the stage of unlimited creativity, the rich and extremely diverse development of different musical colors and composition tactics. Participating in this series will be artists and lecturers of Inspirito School of Music. In this first performance, the artists will provide an overview of musical languages from different countries around the world during the 20th century, from Japan to Eastern and Western Europe and America.

Inspirito School of Music is run by a supreme team of pedagogues and musicians. The school aims to build a professional environment for education and performing arts with various studying programs including chamber music, orchestral conducting, ancient music. It offers masterclasses, workshops, concerts, recordings. Within short time students of Inspirito have achieved excellence and even prizes at national and international music competitions. Inspirito teachers and assistants participate in various concerts in Vietnam or on the international podiums as soloists, in chamber ensemble or as orchestra members.

Recommended donation: 100,000 VND

Program:

Benjamin Britten

(1913 – 1976)

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid (1951)

Hoàng Mạnh Lâm, Oboe

György Ligeti

(1923 -2006)

Etude No.4 “Fanfares” (1985)

Ngô Phương Vi, Piano

Toru Takemitsu

(1930 – 1996)

Paths (1994)

Yuki Urushihara, Trumpet

Nikolai Kapustin

(1937 – 2020)

Variations Op.41 (1984)

Dương Hồng Thạch, Piano

Friedrich Gulda

(1930 – 2000)

For Rico (1974)

Phó Đức Hoàng, Piano

Frederic Rzewski

(*1938)

Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues (1979)

Lưu Đức Anh, Piano

Artist:

Hoàng Mạnh Lâm

studied Oboe at Vietnam National Academy of Music with Prof. Ngo Phuong Dong and continued his further studies with Prof. Peter Smith at Temple University, Philadelphia, USA. He has performed as member of numerous orchestras such as Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, Internationale Junge Orchesterakademie (Germany). He is currently teaching Oboe at Vietnam National Academy of Music, Chamber Music at Inspirito School of Music and serves as associate principal oboe of Sun Symphony Orchestra.

Ngô Phương Vi

studied at the National Academy of Music under Prof.Dr. Tran Thu Ha. She holds a Bachelor Degree of Piano Performance at the prestigious Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University, USA with a full scholarship and is currently a graduate student at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna, Austria. Throughout her musical journey, Vi has been an annual guest at concerts with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra. She also gained national as well as international awards and played in masterclasses for celebrated piano professors including: Dang Thai Son, Bernd Goetzke, Boris Berman, Michel Beroff, Jaques Rouvier, Jan Jiracek von Arnim…

Yuki Urushihara

graduated from Trumpet University and Graduate School in Rostock Conc therem academy, Germany. He has performed in many orchestras such as Tokyo Junior Philharmonic Orchestra, Asian Youth Orchestra, Staatsoper Berlin, Orchestra Akademie of Norddeutsche Philharmonic Rostock. He currently works at the Sun Symphony Orchestra and teaches Trumpet and Ensemble at the Inspirito School of Music.

Dương Hồng Thạch

studied intermediate level and Bachelor in Piano performing at Vietnam National Academy of Music with teacher Nguyen Huy Phuong. In 2015, after earning Bachelor degree in Vietnam, he continued to study his Master degree in Piano performing at Gnesin Academy of Music, Russia and graduated in 2018. Thach has participated in various piano masterclasses with well-known musicians and professors such as Prof.Tran Thu Ha (Vietnam), Prof. Fumiko Eguchi (Japan), Prof. Boris Kraljevic (Serbia)… After returning to Vietnam, he became teacher at Piano department, Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Phó Đức Hoàng

start to study Music Composition since 2009. He obtained his Bachelor degree in Music Composition at Boston Conservatory, Berklee College of Music in 2015 and his Master degree in Music Composition at South Florida University in 2018. He has been studying under the guidance of famous teachers such as Baljinder Sekhon, Paul Reller, Marti Epstein, Curtis Hughes and Jan Swafford. His music varies from instrumental to electric music, exploring new sound colors and expression, delivering unique and impressive impact to audience.

Lưu Đức Anh

graduated with a Master’s degree in Piano Performance from the Royal Conservatory of Liege, Belgium and the Malmo Academy of Music, Sweden. He has won many international awards, performed in many countries around the world as well as played with many orchestras such as Vietnam Symphony Orchestra, London Chamber Orchestra, Helsingborgs Symphony Orchestra, Ho Chi Minh City Opera and Opera Orchestra, Liege Symphony Orchestra, … He currently teaches at the Piano Department of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, co-founding the Maestoso and Inspirito School of Music.

