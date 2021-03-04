About Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020

Inheriting from the success of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2019, Hanoi Grapevine happily confirmed our effort to organise the 2020’s edition in the challenging context created by COVID-19 pandemic.

In Vietnam, many significant cultural and artistic events aimed to promote creativity and societal advancement are being initiated and organized by independent artists and art organizations. With incredible efforts, they have been creating an arts and culture scene that is diverse, open and pioneering, contributing to the promotion of cultural and artistic awareness and appreciation, enabling individuals to connect with themselves and the community, thus improving the quality of life.

As the key frontrunner of media promotion for cultural and artistic activities, Hanoi Grapevine announced its second honoring event – Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020, in recognition and reflection of outstanding contributions by individuals and organizations in the field of arts and culture.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020 aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Honoring categories:

FINEST ORGANIZERS

FINEST PROJECTS

FINEST ARTISTS

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest was initiated and organised by Hanoi Grapevine and Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) in 2019.