Call for sponsorship from Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest

Dear Hanoi Grapevine’s readers, partners, supporters and friends,

We are currently looking for sponsors for the Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020 honoring ceremony scheduled to take place on April 2nd, 2021 at 282 Factory, Hanoi.

Starting from 2019, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual ceremony in contemporary art, to honor talented and diverse individuals, organizers, projects and artistic activities that have a positive influence on the community and society. The honoring categories include: Finest Organizers, Finest Projects, and Finest Artists.

Despite a turbulent year due to COVID-19, we continue to host Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020 in hope that the event will be a memorable and positive milestone that encourages the joy of creativity and the abundant energy of Vietnam’s art scene in such a challenging year.

The budget for the 2020 honoring event is made up of contributions from Hanoi Grapevine team as well as our partners and sponsors. We are currently halfway to reaching our goal and hoping to receive contribution/sponsorship for the remaining amount. The sponsor packages are as follow:

– Root sponsor: 50 mil. VND

– Trunk sponsor: 30 mil. VND

– Fruit sponsor: 20 mil. VND

– Flower sponsor: 15 mil. VND

– Leaf sponsor: 10 mil. VND

Apart from the aforementioned packages, any amount of contribution is appreciated. 2 mil. VND can cover expenses for our volunteers, 3 mil. VND allows us to pay the project translator, 4 mil. VND is enough for stage decoration, 5 mil. VND and we can invite a band to perform at the honoring ceremony, 7 mil. VND can cover the monthly salary of the project coordinator.

All contribution/sponsorship (no invoice required) please send to:

Account name: Vu Thi Doan

Account number: 0560189666689

Bank: MB Bank – Hoang Quoc Viet Branch

Note: Please include “FINEST” in the transaction message.

For more information on contribution/sponsorship (invoice required), please contact us at:

Email: [email protected], or

Phone: 097 647 9217 (Nguyen Tu Hang)

Best regards,

Truong Uyen Ly

Director of Hanoi Grapevine.

