Exhibition: Art and Peace

Opening: Wed 10 Mar 2021, 06 pm

Exhibition: 10 – 19 Mar 2021

Vietnam Watercolor Art

187 Lê Văn Sỹ, Ward 14, Phú Nhuận District, HCMC

From the organizer:

Over the past year, the whole world has suffered from Covid 19, but we have found solutions and step by step overcome difficulties together! We desire to bring the love of art to connect hearts around the world, creating good things for life. That is why “Art and Peace” exposition will be opened in Ho Chi Minh City.

There are 60 paintings of artists from 17 countries around the world: France, Japan, Holland, Iran, Bulgaria, Spain, Mexico, Italy, Thailand, Vietnam… has participated. These are the paintings that were selected among more than 300 paintings exhibited in Albi, France in October 2020.

Follow updates on event’s page.