Exhibition: Eyes without a Face
Tues – Sun 12 March – 20 Apr 2021, 10 am – 06 pm
Manzi Exhibition Space,
02 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội
Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam
27 Quang Trung, Hà Nội
From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:
‘A struggle to start writing about something, without adding to or subtracting from its weight
being tricked by a longing for lightness
to endure heaviness
has its silver lining: one can still sense weight
passing the point that makes black humor
come distances, varied:
geographical, physical, in between those involved
‘things that ought to come’ does not mean being ready for such
the foresight prompts much odd rhythms
ungraspable without the pulse of some apparatus
light is rhythmic
a nonverbal correspondence
one instinctive, one austere
an exquisite corpse
proving difficult to dissect
everything revolves around that bed
— which I slept on
life, death, mirth, and nightmare
a pole, a lightning rod
first entrance through a veil-skirt hung mid air
the collapse of one’s own abode
all is a stage
absurd, sore, romantic fragments
a play is but the wait for its happenings
inevitable baggage: the objects
in front of the partition await those waiting for their allotted number
Uhm,
Exit one whom Heaven calls forth.’
– Notes from a hiccup-ish conversation between curator Đạt Nguyễn and a newfound friend, Ngân on Eyes without a Face
As part of the exhibition, the following events will be held:
1. A conversation on Memory and Space vwith guest speaker, curator Hiroyuki Hattori and participating artists Nguyễn Phương Linh and Trương Quế Chi
Tues 24 March 2020, 06:30 pm
Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam
27 Quang Trung, Hà Nội
2. Life and Its Double, a play by Trương Quế Chi
19:00, Sun 04 và 18 Apr, 07 pm
Terrace, Manzi Exhibition Space
02 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội
Eyes without a Face is a project co-organized by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Manzi Art Space, with support from the Goethe-Institut, and other organizations, individuals and close friends.
Acknowledgement: curator Đạt Nguyễn, guest speaker/curator Hiroyuki Hattori, composer Hiroyuki Ura, technical crew Dương Thanh Quang, Lê Đình Chung, Nguyễn Trần Nam, Nguyễn Nhật Quang, Lê Dụng Hiệp, painter Đỗ Thanh Lãng, coordinator Trần Duy Hưng, PR assistant Trần Thùy Thiên Kim, translator Nguyễn Hoàng Thiên Ngân
Visitor note:
– To ensure the artwork’s condition and provide an optimal viewing experience, we can only accommodate maximum 8 visitors in an exhibition space at a time.
– In light of the current coronavirus developments, please wear mask when visiting and use the hand sanitizer provided at the entrance.
Follow updates on event’s page.
|Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam 27 Quang Trung Str., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi Tel: 3944 7419 www.jpf.org.vn