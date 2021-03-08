Exhibition: Eyes without a Face

Tues – Sun 12 March – 20 Apr 2021, 10 am – 06 pm

Manzi Exhibition Space,

02 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hà Nội

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

‘A struggle to start writing about something, without adding to or subtracting from its weight

being tricked by a longing for lightness

to endure heaviness

has its silver lining: one can still sense weight

passing the point that makes black humor

come distances, varied:

geographical, physical, in between those involved

‘things that ought to come’ does not mean being ready for such

the foresight prompts much odd rhythms

ungraspable without the pulse of some apparatus

light is rhythmic

a nonverbal correspondence

one instinctive, one austere

an exquisite corpse

proving difficult to dissect

everything revolves around that bed

— which I slept on

life, death, mirth, and nightmare

a pole, a lightning rod

first entrance through a veil-skirt hung mid air

the collapse of one’s own abode

all is a stage

absurd, sore, romantic fragments

a play is but the wait for its happenings

inevitable baggage: the objects

in front of the partition await those waiting for their allotted number

Uhm,

Exit one whom Heaven calls forth.’

– Notes from a hiccup-ish conversation between curator Đạt Nguyễn and a newfound friend, Ngân on Eyes without a Face

As part of the exhibition, the following events will be held:

1. A conversation on Memory and Space vwith guest speaker, curator Hiroyuki Hattori and participating artists Nguyễn Phương Linh and Trương Quế Chi

Tues 24 March 2020, 06:30 pm

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hà Nội

2. Life and Its Double, a play by Trương Quế Chi

19:00, Sun 04 và 18 Apr, 07 pm

Terrace, Manzi Exhibition Space

02 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội

Eyes without a Face is a project co-organized by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Manzi Art Space, with support from the Goethe-Institut, and other organizations, individuals and close friends.

Acknowledgement: curator Đạt Nguyễn, guest speaker/curator Hiroyuki Hattori, composer Hiroyuki Ura, technical crew Dương Thanh Quang, Lê Đình Chung, Nguyễn Trần Nam, Nguyễn Nhật Quang, Lê Dụng Hiệp, painter Đỗ Thanh Lãng, coordinator Trần Duy Hưng, PR assistant Trần Thùy Thiên Kim, translator Nguyễn Hoàng Thiên Ngân

Visitor note:

– To ensure the artwork’s condition and provide an optimal viewing experience, we can only accommodate maximum 8 visitors in an exhibition space at a time.

– In light of the current coronavirus developments, please wear mask when visiting and use the hand sanitizer provided at the entrance.

Follow updates on event’s page.