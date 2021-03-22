Film Screening: Asunder

Sun 28 Mar 2021, 07 pm

TPD Center

51 Trần Hưng Đạo, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Asunder

2016, Esther Johnson, 72’

Languages: English, with Vietnamese subtitles

Trailer



Asunder tells the story of what happened to an English town during World War One with almost all of its men fighting abroad and its women and children left behind.

Using footage from 96 separate archive films and contemporary footage and audio, Asunder collages the stories of people from Tyneside and Wearside to uncover what life was like on the home front, with bombs falling on Britain for the first time, conscientious objectors sentenced to death, and women working as doctors, tram conductors and footballers.

The narrative moves from an Edwardian golden era, in which sport grew in popularity and aircraft and cars pointed to a bright new future, to a war that horrifically reversed this progress.

The film is narrated by journalist Kate Adie, with actor Alun Armstrong as the voice of the Sunderland Daily Echo & Shipping Gazette, and features a beautiful woodwind-centric soundtrack composed by Sunderland’s Mercury-nominated Field Music and Newcastle’s Warm Digits.

In the post-screening Q&A, Esther Johnson will also discuss her current feature project DUST & METAL (produced by Live Cinema UK, with music by Xinh Xô and sound design by Sound Awakener), which paints a portrait of life in Vietnam through the image of the motorbike. The film uses footage archived at the Vietnam Film Institute.

Esther Johnson is an artist who works with moving image, audio and photography. Recent projects include SHIPS in the SKY, a social history arts project in and about her hometown, Hull, and the archive feature film ASUNDER with live score, commissioned by 14–18 Now to commemorate the 1916 Battle of the Somme. She studied at the Royal College of Art and is Professor of Film and Media Arts at Sheffield Hallam University.

The event forms part of the FAMLAB strand (Film–Archive–Music) of the British Council Vietnam project Heritage of Future Past.

Follow updates on event’s page.