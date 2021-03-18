Finest Artist Nominees: ANNAM

ANNAM

Years of establishment: 2017

Field: Electronic music, experimental music

About artist: ANNAM is an Experimental Music group based in Hanoi, founded in 2017 by two young music producers, Vũ Phương Thảo (a.k.a THDC) and Nguyễn Phan Huy (a.k.a Dustin Ngo). With the aim of introducing a new perspective into the Vietnamese music landscape, ANNAM honors traditional values and cultural identity, producing music that is not not bound by space or time, with a nod to both past and present sounds and influences. Dustin Ngo (Nguyễn Phan Huy) (b. 1995) is a music producer based in Hanoi. Graduated from the Hanoi Architectural University, Dustin is inspired by music that comes from different cultures around the world, resulting in his unique and fresh approach to sound making. Vũ Phương Thảo (a.k.a THDC) (b. 1995) was born in Son La – a mountainous area in North Vietnam, and is currently based in HCMC. The ethnic sounds of her origin have long influenced her musical style: charming and delicate, while no less passionate and powerful.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, ANNAM released single “Cô Đôi Thượng Ngàn” and EP “Body & Soul”, performed at CABCON2020 and collaborated in producing music for Suboi team at the breakthrough round of Rap Viet TV show.

