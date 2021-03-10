Finest Artist Nominees: Đàn Đó

Đàn Đó

Years of establishment : 2012

Field: Visual arts

About artist: Đàn Đó initially consisted of Nguyễn Đức Minh, Đinh Anh Tuấn, Trần Kim Ngọc, and Nguyễn Quang Sự. They explore, research develop a body of musical instruments made out of bamboo – as well as ways of performing them, in the context of inter-disciplinary performances. From 2015, Đàn Đó began working at Phù Sa Lab, a space connecting artists from various genres and disciplines, with an overarching dedication for indigenous cultures. The connection and collaboration engendered here helped sow the seed for a number of long-term projects such as “Lời Của Tre” (premiering in 2016); “Chém Gió” (premiering in 2018), and “Mai Khôi & The Dissidents” (the trio of Mai Khôi, Nguyễn Đức Minh, Quyền Thiện Đắc). In 2017, Đàn Đó took part in SEA Sound – a project initiated by artist/producer Nguyễn Nhất Lý. SEA Sound worked with master musicians from the North West and Central Highlands regions, and the South-Central Chăm communities. In 2020, Đàn Đó has been working towards the “DLOD – DLOD” (Where is there – There is here) exhibition taking place at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA, Hanoi). The project constitutes a retrospection of the group’s career from 2012 until now, featuring the visual works of Nguyễn Đức Phương, performances, installations, a documentary, and various writings.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Đàn Đó carried out their project Where is There – There is Here in combination with an exhibition and a diverse series of art events including performances, talks, and workshops.

Reference link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)

Nominees List

Voting Tutorial

Voting Form (E)

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.