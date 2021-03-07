Finest Artist Nominees: Hồ Trâm Anh

Hồ Trâm Anh

Years of birth : 1995

Field: Experimental music

About artist: Hồ Trâm Anh is a Hanoi-based independent singer-songwriter, pianist, and composer with various projects under her belt. Her compositions feature distinct melodies on the background of ever-evolving chords, and a style of mixing influenced by spatial music as well as her background in classical piano. Since 2015, Trâm Anh has been active under her other alias – MonA and Anaiis, with Anaiis exploring an experimental approach with dark ambient, drone, electronic sounds, field recordings and similar mediums. In 2019, Hồ Trâm Anh released her first EP titled Low. Apart from her solo work, Trâm Anh recently collaborates with experimental music artists. In particular, she and sound artist Nhung Nguyễn (Sound Awakener) perform together as Oblivia. Trâm Anh has worked on several pieces for James Armstrong’s independent label Rusted Tone Recording, notably the album “These Cyan Fantasies” – in collaboration with Sound Awakener and Gallery Six, singles “Anomaly” and “Into the White Walls” – in collaboration with Gallery Six, Sound Awakener and James Armstrong (UK).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Trâm Anh performed in several recent experimental music liveshows, including “Mutant Onions” co-organized by Mutant Lounge and The Onion Cellar in June 2020 – with support from Goethe-Institut Hanoi; cine-concert “Refraction” at Manzi, “Natural Habitat” – an audiovisual performance as part of Goethe Institut Culture Lab. She was selected for Manzi’s “Into Thin Air 3” for “Relic” – a soundwalk created from her collaboration with Nhung Nguyễn.

