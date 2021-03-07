Finest Artist Nominees: Jo Ngo

Jo Ngo

Years of birth : 1995

Field: Visual arts

About artist: Jo Ngo (Ngô Kỳ Duyên) is a visual artist based in Saigon. Jo Ngo studied Fine Art at Lesley University College of Art and Design in Cambridge, US. Her work is associated with moving images, virtual reality, augmented reality, new media and conceptual art. She also leads “A Space Virtual” project. With the media and design background, she aims to reach more audiences in a stronger narrative form about social justice and sustainability matters with high-tech support and advocate the creative community to go beyond the traditional mediums.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Jo Ngo participated in “#Solo#Marathon2020” residency program organized by Á Space with the Open Studio No 2: “Aquatic Greenery”, exhibition “Rục Rà Rục Dịch” at Toong co-working space in Hanoi and Saigon, exhibition “You Can Talk To Me” in Hanoi, “The You” performance at Culture Lab by Goethe-Institut, “Body and Soul” performance at CABCON 2020 festival organized by CAB Hoian.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

