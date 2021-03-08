Finest Artist Nominees: Linh Valerie Pham

Linh Valerie Pham

Years of birth : 1993

Field: Performing arts

About artist: Linh Valerie Pham is an experimental theatre and puppetry artist. She is interested in movement, puppetry, breath, words, and all things magical. Her aim as an artist is to tell stories in a way that disrupts and destabilizes order. Her works have been exhibited at VICAS Studio (Hanoi), Á Space (Hanoi), Vincom Center for Contemporary Arts (Hanoi), The Factory Contemporary Arts Center (Ho Chi Minh City), Soul Live Project (Ho Chi Minh City), IFI (Yogyakarta), Brick Theatre (New York), CPR-Center for Performance Research (New York), and HERE Arts Center (New York). In 2019, she was the representative candidate of Vietnam in Next Generation: Producing Performing Arts (Japan Foundation), Arts for Good Fellowship (Singapore International Foundation), and resident artist at Rimbun Dahan (Malaysia). Linh is also the founder and Artistic Director of Mắt Trần, a performing art collective with a focus on inclusive and socially-engaged practices. She is known for her work as an educator, facilitator and organizer for puppetry and creative writing workshops for various communities across the country. She has collaborated with multiple NGOs, including iSEE, Hagar International, LIN, CCIHP, Nhat Hong Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and Westchester Correctional Facility.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Linh Valerie Phạm and Mắt Trần Ensemble produced and introduced the puppetry performance Little Peanut and the Sneeze Theory as part of Goethe Institut Culture Lab. She also participated in Future of Traditions 02 as the stage director.

