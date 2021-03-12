Finest Artist Nominees: Lưu Đức Anh

Lưu Đức Anh

Years of birth : 1993

Field: Classical music

About artist: Lưu Đức Anh studied at Vietnam National Academy of Music from 2000 to 2011. After graduated with high distinction from the Intermediate level, he continued his studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Liège in Belgium, obtaining his Bachelor’s degree with high distinction in 2013 and his Master’s in 2015. In 2016, he received a full scholarship to pursue advanced studies at Malmö Academy of Music. Lưu Đức Anh has appeared on many concert stages in Vietnam, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Italy, Australia, and Japan. Apart from multiple prestigious local and international awards, he also received scholarships to participate in several major music festivals, including Kirishima International Music Festival in Japan and the Pablo Casals Festival in France. In addition to his work as a performer, in 2017, Lưu Đức Anh co-founded Maestoso – a music development organization, which has seen great success with its community concerts. In 2019, he founded Inspirito School of Music, which offers programs and workshops in music education and performance.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Lưu Đức Anh performed at the opening Gala for Vietnam National Symphony & Orchestra (VNSO); played with HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) under the baton of Honna Tetsuji; served on the jury for Putra International Piano Competition in Malaysia; and guest performed in the Yamaha Music’s VIP Piano program in Ho Chi Minh City. He was the artistic director for the concert “Evolution” at Goethe Institut and for Maestoso’s Christmas concert at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hanoi – in which he also performed.

