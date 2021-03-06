Finest Artist Nominees: Lý Trang

Lý Trang

Years of birth : 1997

Field: Experimental music, Sound art

About artist: Lý Trang is a sound designer and composer from Hanoi. Her work explores artistic versatility and alternative approaches to creativity. She creates sounds by taking advantage of technology – in tandem with instruments and field recordings of traditional musics and nature, which are rich in textures, progress and singularity. Trang has worked extensively with sound/visual artists and independent filmmakers in Vietnam and internationally. Trang started experimenting with sound art in 2020. She observes and reflects reality as well as socio-cultural issues through sound creativity. Her notable works include composing for “I Have My Own Ethnicity” – a documentary project on the music of Pacoh people in Quang Tri with support from FAMLAB (as part of British Council’s Heritage of Future Past); A. Farm residency season 3 (2020), cine-concert “Red Balloons: Music for 20th-century Vietnamese animation”, and Dom Dom’s new music residency program “Shape of Music”.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Lý Trang A. Farm residency season 3 (2020), cine-concert “Red Balloons: Music for 20th-century Vietnamese animation”, cine-concert “Refraction” at Manzi, Dom Dom’s new music residency program “Shape of Music” – “Vang vảng” – her collaboration with Đờ Tùng presented in the exhibition-performance “Eye Sea Light”; the series of performance/installation “Blue Line Performers” as part of the Idea Booster program of Goethe Institut Ho Chi minh City – with her sound installation work “Đòng đọng”. She was also selected for Manzi’s “Into Thin Air 3” with her audiovisual installation work “Fire”.

