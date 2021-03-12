Finest Artist Nominees: Ngầm

Ngầm

Years of establishment : 2018

Field: Electronic music

About artist: Ngầm is a four-member electronic/dream pop /e-pop band based in Hanoi. Founded in 2018 by three members: Đỗ Nguyễn Hoàng Vũ (synthesizers, synth bass, guitars, producing), Hà Đăng Tùng (synthesizers, guitars, ambient texture, producing) and Hồ Trâm Anh (vocalist, keyboardist, synthesizers), Ngầm represents a joint effort to forge ahead novel soundscapes, reflecting the members’ interests in electronic, ambient and heavily synth-based music, with chord-shifting compositions. In mid-2020, the band recruited Cao Lê Hoàng as the drummer/percussionist, and recently played at various live concerts at Hanoi Rock City and other venues.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Ngam participated in the audio-visual performance “Natural Habitat” at Culture Lab by Goethe Institut; Opnairdrgmkt + Friends LIVE in Hanoi at Gråtoner x HUB Studio; Minh live at Hanoi Rock City

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

