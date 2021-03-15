Finest Artist Nominees: Nguyễn Hồng Giang

Nguyễn Hồng Giang

Years of birth : 1991

Field: Electronic music, experimental music

About artist: Nguyễn Hồng Giang is a music artist and producer based in Ho Chi Minh City. He studied classical piano at Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music for 11 years. Today, while his practice focuses on experimental music and sound art, he also produces music of various genres: rock, hip-hop, electronic. He founded and manages the music recording/production studio “Giang Records”, and has also collaborated with numerous artists, singers and rappers to produce hit records of million views. Nguyễn Hồng Giang performed at several key electronic – experimental music events in the country and abroad, these include Hanoi New Music Meeting 2009, Hanoi Sound Stuff 2010 & 2011, Asian Meeting Festival (Japan, 2015), CTM Festival Persistence (Germany, 2019), Frontière Indécise (L’Espace, Hanoi, 2019).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Nguyen Hong Giang released the album “OUTMIX10 (2020)” as part of the OUTNHG project on experimental electronic music, as well as the “Writher – Anti / OUT Connection (2020)” and “No Generation” albums.

