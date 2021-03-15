Finest Artist Nominees: Nguyễn Phú Sơn

Nguyễn Phú Sơn

Years of birth : 1991

Field: Classical music

About artist: Conductor Nguyễn Phú Sơn graduated valedictorian from Vietnam National Academy of Music (majoring in Composing) and studied Conducting in Mannheim, Germany. With the wish to bring classical music closer to the public in Vietnam, he collaborated with several collegues to establish Maestoso – an organization for music development. Their community concerts were a success, including “Baroque Concert” and “Christmas Concert” performed at cathedrals, and “Evolution – Voyage through Four Centuries of Music” at Goethe-Institut – to name a few. With a strong passion for baroque music, Nguyễn Phú Sơn is also known for his workshop series and concerts in this genre, the most recent being “Baroque Celebration” hosted by Vietnam National Academy of Music. Apart from his work as a performer, he is currently teaching at Inspirito School of Music and working at Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra as an assistant conductor.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : At the beginning of 2020, Nguyễn Phú Sơn finished his studies in Orchestral Conducting in Germany with flying colors. He then returned to Vietnam and performed in the concert celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday hosted by Vietnam National Academy of Music. In November 2020, in the concert “Evolution – Voyage through four centuries of music” at Goethe Institut, he performed and introduced to the audience the cembalo – a distinctive instrument of the Baroque era. In December, he continued to present to the public classic music pieces from this era in “Christmas Concert 2020” – hosted by Maestoso at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hanoi. Apart from his work as a performer, he is currently teaching at Inspirito School of Music. Here he not only taught but also facilitated workshops and masterclasses on orchestral conducting and classical music – especially Baroque music. Since the end of 2020, he works at Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra as an assistant conductor.

Hanoi Grapevine's Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

