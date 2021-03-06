Finest Artist Nominees: Nhung Nguyễn

Nhung Nguyễn

Years of birth : 1998

Field: Experimental music

About artist: Nhung Nguyễn (Sound Awakener) is an emerging Vietnamese sound artist currently based in Hanoi, experimenting across a range of left-field aesthetics and expressions – ambient drone, electro acoustic, noise music, musique concrete, amongst others. Since 2014 Nhung has been making works under the moniker Sound Awakener – and under her real name, for the more cinematic, piano-driven projects. She has worked with international labels such as Time Released Sound (US), Unknown Tones Records (US), Soft (France), Flaming Pines (UK), Fluid Audio (UK), Syrphe (Germany). In addition to her solo work, Nhung has collaborated with artists from various other disciplines, often adding audio elements to visual experiences. Nhung’s music and sounds have appeared in exhibitions such as Phan Thao Nguyen’s Poetic Amnesia (2017), the public-art initiatives Into Thin Air (2016) and Into Thin Air 2 (2018), Richard Streimatter-Tran’s Departures (Hong Kong, 2017), amongst others. As a composer for moving image, Nhung has also worked on music compositions for short films.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Nhung Nguyễn actively participated in various art activities including the audio-visual performance “Natural Habitat” at Culture Lab by Goethe Institut, participating in “Citizen Earth” exhibition with the artwork “Hồ nước” in collaboration with Chi L. Nguyễn, performing at “Refraction” cine-concert at Manzi, joining “Liberation Radio” project sponsored by FABLAB fund (within Heritage of Future Past project of the British Coucil); making sound installation for “D’eau et de verdure” exhibition by Lê Giang. Her proposal for the idea of ‘Relic’ – a soundwalk work in collaboration with Hồ Trâm Anh – was chosen in “Into Thin Air 3” Project by Manzi.

