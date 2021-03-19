Finest Artist Nominees: Trần Thảo Miên

Trần Thảo Miên

Years of birth: 1991

Field: Visual arts, design

About artist: Trần Thảo Miên studied Surface Textiles at London College of Fashion. Since her graduation in 2013, she has been working in the fashion industry in UK and in Hanoi until 2017. Most of her works are created from materials discarded during fashion production. Her solo project ‘Leftover’ started in 2012, focusing on raising awareness on environmental prodction and fashion consumption habits while also inspiring people to creatively preserve, repair and utilize objects around them as well as their own thoughts, emotions, and relationships in their life. In May 2019, artworks in this project was selected by Ifa and Goethe-Institut Hanoi for the exhibition “Pure Gold”. As of current, she focuses on working with Phường Son, an artists’ collective who wants to create sustainable living spaces.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Trần Thảo Miên, as part of Phường Son Collective (Trần Thảo Miên, Nguyễn Linh Chi, Trịnh Linh), won the 1st prize for their work Góc Tĩnh – Tại at Vietnam Design Week 2020. Miên is also a member of the project “Citizen Earth”, participated in the exhibition project with a series of artworks titled Holobiont, and hosted the workshop “Chỉ thừa, tay và kim: Sáng tạo từ rác thải thời trang” (Scrap threads, hands and needle: Get creative with fashion waste).

Hanoi Grapevine's Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

